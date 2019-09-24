Would You Pay to Be Very Cold for Three Minutes? CryoBar Thinks So for Efficient Therapy

If you’ve lived through a Chicago winter, the idea of paying someone to let you stand in a machine that gets cold enough to give you frostbite seems dubious at best. But CryoBar owner Sara Latham is convinced that that’s exactly what many of us dealing with injuries, stress and even chronic illnesses need to feel better. For the uninitiated, CryoBar offers treatments based around the belief that submerging oneself partially or totally in subzero temperatures for very short periods of time can treat a range of ailments.