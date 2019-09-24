× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/24/19: Diversity of Economists, Ronald McDonald House Charities, & Virtual Restaurants

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the grab bag of global factors causing a drop in the markets to the need for a diverse group of economic perspectives in the government for the country to move forward.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC & Co-Founder of Najarian Family Office, sorted through the biggest factors moving the markets today such as Presidential impeachment chatter, family office investment strategies and much more.

Segment 2: (At 7:43) Louise Sheiner, Sr. Fellow & Policy Director of The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at The Brookings Institute, shared the results of the deep dive into the state of diversity among federal economists and emphasized how important it is to have an assortment of perspectives.

Segment 3: (At 13:55) Holly Buckendahl, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana, expanded on the history behind the Ronald McDonald House and how the five Chicagoland locations are helping families work through health hardships.

Segment 4: (At 21:25) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, introduced Steve to the city’s new virtual restaurant through a partnership with Lettuce Entertain You, Bon Appetite Magazine and Grubhub.