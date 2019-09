× “Willie Nelson” Sings His Favorite Willie Nelson Song at Farm Aid 2019

Steve Muth is a supervisor on the town board of Eagle, Wisconsin. But when the town meetings are over and he’s off the clock, Muth trades in his business casuals for a wig, bandana and tank top to pay homage to the great Willie Nelson. Muth talks about the first time he saw Willie Nelson live in 1975 before singing his favorite Willie tune.