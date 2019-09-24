TV critic Dan Fienberg digs into the 2019 Emmys

Posted 5:00 AM, September 24, 2019

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, winner of the awards for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, outstanding comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Fleabag," poses in the press room at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dan Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter joins Nick Digilio for a special Emmys recap that digs into the show’s troubled production, the biggest surprises and upsets and some of the great speeches of the night.

You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

