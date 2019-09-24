× The Top Five@5 (09/24/19): Chicago Teachers Union begins strike authorization vote, Lindsay Lohan releases her new single “Xanax”, Nancy Pelosi announces a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, September 24th, 2019:

Schaumburg police released recordings of 911 calls that came into the department last week as a SUV crashed through Woodfield Mall. Members of the Chicago Teachers Union started to vote on whether to authorize a strike. Lindsay Lohan finally released her new single “Xanax”. Nancy Pelosi announces a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3681738/3681738_2019-09-25-011938.64kmono.mp3

