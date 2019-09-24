× The Top Five@5 (09/23/19): Alderman Beale says Mayor Lightfoot will raise property taxes, Dennis Rodman gives advice to Antonio Brown, a Louisiana woman does the unthinkable to free herself from a camel, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, September 23rd, 2019:

Chicago Police Department announced charges against the man accused of shooting and wounding one of their officers. Alderman Anthony Beale in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, says Mayor Lightfoot will have no choice but to raise property taxes. Dennis Rodman says former NFL star Antonio Brown is a case study on self-sabotage, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3681524/3681524_2019-09-24-124024.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!