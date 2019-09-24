The Opening Bell 9/24/19: Loop Theater-Goers Spend $90M Annually on Tickets

September 24, 2019
The restaurant industry is fast moving and social media plays a large role in the business success to help create conversations among customers. KFC created a product worth talking about called the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich, so Steve Grzanich and Bennett Wakenight discussed that and other novelty products that are popping up in the restaurant world. (At 15:22) Michael Edwards (CEO of The Chicago Loop Alliance) joined the program to share the results of a study detailing how much money the arts scene brings into the downtown market.

 

