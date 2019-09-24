× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.24.19: $15 minimum wage to restaurant servers, charitable deductions and taxes

John Williams invites Alexia Elajalde-Ruiz, Chicago Tribune’s Restaurant Industry Reporter to talk about aldermen’s proposal to increase minimum wage, and to apply that minimum wage to restaurant servers. Alderman Raymond Lopez shares some of the details of that proposed ordinance. Then, Winkler & Associates, LTD Owner Warren Winkler chats with John about taxes and deductions, and answers listeners’ questions. Finally, John invites listeners to guess why he is playing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”