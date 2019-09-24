The John Williams NewsClick: Would you still tip if servers made minimum wage?

Posted 4:23 PM, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:15PM, September 24, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 3: With autographed photos of celebrities who have dined there hanging behind them, a server delivers food to a table at Carnegie Deli, October 3, 2016 in New York City. Last week, the famed deli, known for its large pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, announced they will close at the end of the year. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.