× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (9/23/19): Bears vs Redskins Full Post Game Show

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman give you their initial reactions after the Bears’ 31-15 win over the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football. They also take your phone calls and listen to your reaction following the win as the Bears improve to 2-1 on the season.