× Tanya Lozano | Healthy Hood; Justice work; and more

The Cornerstore spoke with Tanya Lozano, community architect & founder of Healthy Hood, a non-profit health & arts organization. We talked to Tanya about her family lineage in activism, justice work & being a female sneaker head.

We spoke to Tanya before her and her family were targeted by white supremacists agitators. We proudly stand with Tanya & The Lozano Family & their contributions & sacrifices to making Chicago & the world a more just place for us all.