× Tackling Recidivism With A Former NFL Player

Jack Brewer played safety in the NFL for four seasons. He recently launched a business school program for inmates. He shares some scary numbers regarding the recidivism rates and talks about the postive impact the First Step Act and the Second Chance Act that were passed by President Trump. Jack is working with other former NFL Stars including Ray Lewis and Takeo Spikes on a documentary titled “Tackling Recidivism”.