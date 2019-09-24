Steve Cochran Full Show 09.24.19 | Who Is The Greatest Performer Of All Time?

On this episode, Steve asks who is the greatest performer of all time and who is the most overrated performer. You’ll be surprised by the bands and names listed throughout the show. Your ‘Kid Of The Week’ multiplied today, Jack Elbaum, Parker Hara and Sam Shachtman are recognized for organizing a fundraiser “Skate for Scott’s Law” to honor fallen state trooper, Chris Lambert, who was fatally struck by a reckless driver who, despite Scott’s Law, did not slow down and move over when he saw officers on the side of the road. Their goal is to raise awareness about Scott’s Law in the hopes of preventing another tragedy like this one. Your MVPP is Lee Cambata, metastatic breast cancer patient & Local ambassador for Great Pink Run with Glanbia. Dan Hampton recaps the Bears game, Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment and former NFL player Jack Brewer calls in to talk about how he provides prisoners with valuable work skills. Plus, Derek Haas, Executive Producer for Chicago PD and Chicago Med talks about the new season, and later Orion has your agriculture report.

Also- Happy 70th Birthday Bruce Springsteen!

