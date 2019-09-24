× Speaker Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry, Illinois lawmakers want to outlaw flavored vape products and the Bears win big on ‘Monday Night Football’

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing that the House is moving forward with official impeachment inquiry of President Trump, the state lining up to ban flavored e-cigarettes, the Bears trouncing the Washington D.C.’s on Monday Night Football and the WGN Softball team advancing in the Kup Media League playoffs.