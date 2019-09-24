Roe Conn Full Show (09/24/19): The mechanics of an ‘impeachment inquiry,’ how to save money on your property taxes, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, September 24th, 2019:
Attorney Burt Odelson (Odelson & Sterk), known for his work on the Gore/Bush recount & Rahm Emanuel’s first mayoral campaign, analyzes what an impeachment inquiry entails and how this process proceeds; Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas explains how homeowners can save money on their property taxes & why it’s important to update your address with the Treasurer’s office; Chicago Bears Hall-of-Famer Ed ‘OB’ O’Bradovich breaks down Mitch Trubisky’s development (or lack thereof) as a quarterback; The Top Five@5 offers up new music Lindsay Lohan; Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard explains why Rep. Nancy Pelosi changed her mind about impeachment proceedings after weeks of resisting calls for the proceeding; And the crew weighs the practicality of having 10-year-olds sign a ‘sleepover contract.’
