Roe Conn Full Show (09/24/19): The mechanics of an ‘impeachment inquiry,’ how to save money on your property taxes, and more…

Posted 10:50 PM, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:12AM, September 26, 2019

Roe Conn (Photo: Mike Po)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, September 24th, 2019:
Attorney Burt Odelson (Odelson & Sterk), known for his work on the Gore/Bush recount & Rahm Emanuel’s first mayoral campaign, analyzes what an impeachment inquiry entails and how this process proceeds; Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas explains how homeowners can save money on their property taxes & why it’s important to update your address with the Treasurer’s office; Chicago Bears Hall-of-Famer Ed ‘OB’ O’Bradovich breaks down Mitch Trubisky’s development (or lack thereof) as a quarterback; The Top Five@5 offers up new music Lindsay Lohan; Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard explains why Rep. Nancy Pelosi changed her mind about impeachment proceedings after weeks of resisting calls for the proceeding; And the crew weighs the practicality of having 10-year-olds sign a ‘sleepover contract.’

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.