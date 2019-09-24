× Roe Conn Full Show (09/23/19): A Roeper Review of the Emmys, Is Chicago ready to do away with tipping at restaurants, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, September 23rd, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has the latest on a man who used a bike to shoot a woman in broad daylight in the Fulton River District & an officer attempting to arrest the suspect; CEO & President of the Illinois Restaurant Association Sam Toia explains why a Chicago City Council proposal to eliminate tip credit wages is bad for business & would upend the restaurant industry; The crew discusses whether or not a self-service passport photo kiosk in Chicago’s busiest subway station is a good idea; Live from the field in D.C.-WGN Radio’s Bears Insider Adam Hoge reports on the status of kicker Eddy Pineiro; The Top Five@5 features advice for Antonio Brown from Dennis Rodman; And Richard Roeper reviews a lackluster Emmys awards show.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3681526/3681526_2019-09-24-124226.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!