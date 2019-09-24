Roe Conn Full Show (09/23/19): A Roeper Review of the Emmys, Is Chicago ready to do away with tipping at restaurants, and more…

Posted 8:23 AM, September 24, 2019, by

Roe Conn

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, September 23rd, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has the latest on a man who used a bike to shoot a woman in broad daylight in the Fulton River District & an officer attempting to arrest the suspect; CEO & President of the Illinois Restaurant Association Sam Toia explains why a Chicago City Council proposal to eliminate tip credit wages is bad for business & would upend the restaurant industry; The crew discusses whether or not a self-service passport photo kiosk in Chicago’s busiest subway station is a good idea; Live from the field in D.C.-WGN Radio’s Bears Insider Adam Hoge reports on the status of kicker Eddy Pineiro; The Top Five@5 features advice for Antonio Brown from Dennis Rodman; And Richard Roeper reviews a lackluster Emmys awards show.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.