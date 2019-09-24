× More On Entertainment 09.24.19: Jonah Hill The Villain and Paul McCartney on Late Night

As soon as Dean Richard joins the Steve Cochran Show for his daily entertainment hit, Steve asks him his answer for the text question of the day: who is the best music entertainer and who is the most overrated? After that, Dean shares the top stories including Jonah Hill landing a spot as a villain in the next “Batman” movie. Towards the end of his visit, Dean plays a clip from Paul McCartney’s appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.