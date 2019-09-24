× Hoge and Jahns: Week 3 Postgame Show: Bears 31, Redskins 15

Playing their second prime-time game in just the third week of the season, the Bears showed the nation what they’re capable of in their 31-15 victory over the Washington Redskins in Landover, Maryland. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns share their thoughts on the win from FedEx Field. They discuss the team’s dominant second quarter and whether the team took its foot off the gas in the second half. Hoge and Jahns play postgame comments from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and head coach Matt Nagy. The guys also update the injury status of several players Eddy Pineiro, Bobby Massie, Taylor Gabriel, and Akiem Hicks. Later on, they setup the week ahead, as the team prepares for a home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

