Ed O’Bradovich on the Bears’ win over the Redskins: “If the defense continue to get the takeaways as much as they are, we’re gonna have a chance to win in the end.”

Posted 7:53 PM, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51PM, September 24, 2019

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) looks at the offense during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Ed O’Bradovich joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to analyze the Bears’ commanding 31-15 win over the Washington Redskins, and what needs to be done on offense to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

