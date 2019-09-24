× Ed O’Bradovich on the Bears’ win over the Redskins: “If the defense continue to get the takeaways as much as they are, we’re gonna have a chance to win in the end.”

Ed O’Bradovich joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to analyze the Bears’ commanding 31-15 win over the Washington Redskins, and what needs to be done on offense to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3681735/3681735_2019-09-25-004935.64kmono.mp3

