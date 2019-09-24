× Could proposed minimum wage hike hurt Chicago’s restaurant industry? Sam Toia, President & CEO of The Illinois Restaurant Association joins Roe & Anna to discuss.

Sam Toia, President & CEO of The Illinois Restaurant Association joins the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss a proposed ordinance that would raise Chicago’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021 and eliminating the tip credit.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3681519/3681519_2019-09-24-120319.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!