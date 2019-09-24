Could proposed minimum wage hike hurt Chicago’s restaurant industry? Sam Toia, President & CEO of The Illinois Restaurant Association joins Roe & Anna to discuss.

Sam Toia, President & CEO of The Illinois Restaurant Association joins the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss a proposed ordinance that would raise Chicago’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021 and eliminating the tip credit.

