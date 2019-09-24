× Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas discusses how you can save money on your property taxes

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss why she’s asking 60,000 homeowners in the county to update the name or mailing address on their tax bills.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3681729/3681729_2019-09-25-005429.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!