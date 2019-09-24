Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas discusses how you can save money on your property taxes

Posted 7:36 PM, September 24, 2019

Cook County Treasurer's website - https://www.cookcountytreasurer.com/

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss why she’s asking 60,000 homeowners in the county to update the name or mailing address on their tax bills.

