Collegiately Speaking | Hunter Johnson on controlling the offense: "It's like getting the keys to the car"

As the Wildcats turn the page and look ahead to Wisconsin, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa break down the Michigan State game and Hunter Johnson’s play. What were the positives from the game against the Spartans?

Later, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa talk to Wildcats quarterback Hunter Johnson. Who were his favorite players growing up in Indiana? How has he adjusted to taking control of the offense? Hunter gives you some insight.

Finally, looking ahead to their game against the Wisconsin Badgers, Dave and Dan breakdown how the Wildcats match up against the Badgers. What can the team do to come out of Madison with a win?