× Cochran’s Kids of the Week: Jack, Parker & Sam

Jack, Parker, and Sam are seniors Highland Park High School and are members of the Highland Park Giants Hockey Association. They spoke to Steve Cochran about the Skate For Scott’s Law, honoring fallen State Trooper Chris Lambert.

A Highland Park Giants Associate wrote: Officer Chris Lambert was a husband, a father, a Highland Park resident, a State Trooper, and a Veteran of the United States Army. In January 2019, State Trooper Lambert stopped on I-294 to assist with an accident that had just taken place. While comforting the families involved he was fatally struck by a reckless driver who, despite Scott’s Law, did not slow down and move over when he saw officers on the side of the road.

Members of the Highland Park Giants Hockey Association witnessed the accident and its aftermath on their way to and from a hockey tournament game. The Highland Park Giants Hockey Association decided to host an event in an effort to give something back to Officer Lambert’s family and at the same time, provide an opportunity to raise awareness about Scott’s Law in the hopes of preventing another tragedy like this one.

Donations can be made at the event or on their GoFundMe Site. More info on the Skate For Scott’s Law below.

WHEN: Saturday, September 28th, 1 pm until 3:30 pm

WHERE: Centennial Ice Arena, 3100 Trail Way, Highland Park, IL

HOW: Donations accepted at the door. Proceeds will be donated to help Chris Lambert’s family.

NOTABLE ATTRACTIONS:

-Jesse White Tumblers

-Entertainment by Energy Productions

-Illinois State Police tent with educational materials about Scott’s Law

-Appearances by Secretary of State Jesse White and Congressman Brad Schneider

-Live Auction for a Blackhawks game Sky Box

– Raffle prizes include: a signed Alex DeBrincat jersey, Rounds of golf at Sunset & Briarwood, $200 gift card to Abt Electronics, Blackhawks tickets, and more.

-Tickets are $5 each or $20 for 5.

-Piero’s Pizza, Chicago Mike’s Ice Cream, and more, available for purchase