× CNET Senior Reporter Maggie Reardon on Amazon’s hardware event: “We expecting to see alot from Amazon this year”

CNET Senior Reporter Maggie Reardon joins Bill and Wendy to talk about what we can expect from Amazon’s September hardware event. She goes on to explain some of the ways that technology like Amazon’s Ring can and will progress changes in the law enforcement agencies around the country. She also explains the “Right to Be Forgotten” privacy ruling in Europe.

