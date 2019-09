× Chicago Tribune’s Alexia Elajelde-Ruiz and Alderman Raymond Lopez (15th): What’s next for restaurant servers if their minimum wage increases

Chicago Tribune Reporter Alexia Elajalde-Ruiz reports on the food industry for the business section. She joins John Williams to explain the proposal by Chicago aldermen to raise the minimum wage, and to include restaurant servers in so doing. Alderman Raymond Lopez describes what that would change in restaurant employees’ pay.