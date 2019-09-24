× Brett Gelman talks Emmy wins for ‘Fleabag’: “It really was one of the best nights of my life”

Bill and Wendy chat with ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Fleabag’ star Brett Gelman! On Sunday night, ‘Fleabag’ won four Emmys, including Best Comedy Series. Brett talks about his Emmys experience, working with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, his early days in acting, why he likes to play the “bad guy” role, and much more.

