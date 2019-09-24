× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.24.19: Go Bears!

Dave Eanet joins Bill and Wendy at the top of the show to discuss what we learned from the Bears’ victory over Redskins. Maggie Reardon from CNET breaks down what we can expect from Amazon’s Alexa hardware event. “Pawn Stars” toy expert Joel Magee previews the Chicago Vintage Toy Buying Show. Plus, ‘Fleabag’ star Brett Gelman talks about the show’s recent Emmy wins.

