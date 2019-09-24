Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 9.24.19: What is the difference between assault and battery?

Posted 2:19 PM, September 24, 2019

Today on the bonus hour, Bill brings up this story about a Utah restaurant owner who sprayed a man in the face with a fire extinguisher after he refused to put out a cigarette. Yikes. Bill and Wendy try to figure out if the owner should be charged with assault or battery. Then, the gang talks about conspiracy theories!

