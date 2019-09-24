PHOTO: Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Bears won 31-15. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Bears Reaction (09-23-19): Mark Carman’s extended Bears post game show
PHOTO: Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Bears won 31-15. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Following the show with Hamp, O’B and Koz, Mark Carman continues the Bears conversation with taking your phone calls. You’ll also get post game reaction from players such as Mitch Trubisky and Head Coach Matt Nagy.