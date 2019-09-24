America’s Toy Scout and “Pawn Stars” Joel Magee is buying vintage toys in Chicago

Posted 3:11 PM, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 03:08PM, September 24, 2019

Toy expert Joel Magee. (WGN Radio)

America’s Toy Scout and “Pawn Stars” toy expert Joel Magee joins the Bill and Wendy show to talk about the Chicago Vintage Toy Buying Show, which runs from September 25 through October 2. Joel will be hosting the eight-day toy show. The show runs daily from 9:30-5:00 p.m. Admission and parking to the show are free. For toy or doll questions or for more information about the show, check out www.toyscout.com.

Dates and locations of shows:

Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 25-26, Courtyard Marriott, 3700 North Wilke Road in Arlington Heights.

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 27-28, Springhill Suites Marriott, 410 West Lake St. in Elmhurst.

Sunday, Sept 29, Courtyard Marriott, 700 Courtyard Drive in St. Charles.

Monday, Sept 30, Courtyard Marriott, 1155 East Diehl Road, in Naperville.

Tuesday, Oct. 1, Holiday Inn, 1471 Rock Creek Blvd., I55  at Exit 127 Hollywood/Houbolt in Joliet.

Wednesday, Oct 2, Springhill Suites Marriott, 90 North Frontage Road, Burr Ridge/Hinsdale area.

