× After Hours with Rick Kogan | 09.22.19 | Jazz, death and legacy

Chicago Tribune’s Rick Kogan gets the details on the Joe Alterman Trio’s upcoming performance at the Winters Jazz Club from pianist Joe Alterman himself. Alterman is set to perform two shows a night Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28.

Tickets on are sale starting at $20 for general admission. Get your tickets here.

Joining him in his Friday performance is Jeremiah Hunt on bass and Charles Heath on drums. Saturday’s performance will include Denis Carroll on bass and George Fludas on drums.

Keep up with Joe and his latest upcoming performances at joealtermanmusic.com.

Losing a loved one is never easy and though he was only five when his brother passed, filmmaker Peter McDowell vividly remembers the impact it had on his family. McDowell joins the conversation over the phone to talk about his latest documentary about the life his eldest brother James Austin McDowell who died as a civilian in Vietnam in 1972. The documentary, titled Jimmy in Saigon, jam-packed with up close and personal interviews, over 200 of Jim’s letters and filming of the truth-seeking journey that led him across the United States, Vietnam and France.

For more information on Peter and his latest documentary visit jimmyinsaigon.com

Be sure to join Peter at The Hideout Friday, Sept. 27 for the Jimmy in Saigon benefit party, Homecoming.

For more information about homecoming visit HideoutChicago.com.

Speaking of films, Former Chicago Sun-Times features columnist Mike Houlihan says after creating a film with an strong Irish history, he was more than excited to enter his film in Irish Film Festivals. Houlihan was soon disappointed when he found there are no Irish Film Festivals. That’s why he joins Rick Kogan in the Skyline Studios to talk about his 5th annual Irish American Movie Hooley at the Gene Siskel Film Center.

The Irish American Movie Hooley will be held Sept. 27-29. For more information visit moviehooley.org

Author Richard Dean Rosen alongside filmmaker Tom Weinberg and award-winning screen writer Phillip Kochs join the conversation in the studio to talk about his latest book, “Tough Luck: Sid Luckman, Murder, Inc., and the Rise of the Modern NFL.” Plus. upcoming events Tuesday, Sept. 24 at The Bookstall in Winnetka at 6:30p and Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Anderson’s in LaGrange.

For more information visit rdrosen.com.

