Working Nation is telling stories about the changing landscape of work

Joan Lynch and Ramona Schindelheim join Justin on Extension 720 to discuss Working Nation, a news operation that tells stories about the future of work. Joan and Ramona talk about using stories to tackle the changing landscape of employment, why storytelling is a great teaching tool to prepare people for the future of work, the importance of learning new skills to keep up with technology, the evolving nature of what a job is, what employment means to a community, the challenge of finding people with the right skills to fill jobs and why there is a constant need for reinvention.

