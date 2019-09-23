Working Nation is telling stories about the changing landscape of work

Justin Kaufmann with Working Nation's Ramona Schindelheim and Joan Lynch

Joan Lynch and Ramona Schindelheim join Justin on Extension 720 to discuss Working Nation, a news operation that tells stories about the future of work. Joan and Ramona talk about using stories to tackle the changing landscape of employment, why storytelling is a great teaching tool to prepare people for the future of work, the importance of learning new skills to keep up with technology, the evolving nature of what a job is, what employment means to a community, the challenge of finding people with the right skills to fill jobs and why there is a constant need for reinvention.

