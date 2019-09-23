× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/23/19: Inno’s 25 Under 25, NPL Construction, & Spark Energy’s Reputation in Illinois.

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the list showing the city’s brightest young professionals to the energy provider that is becoming an annoyance to many Illinoisans.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Katherine Davis, Associate Editor at Chicago Inno, kicked off the week with perspective on the marijuana industry that is prepping itself for legalization on January 1st, sharing their 25 under 25 list, and more.

Segment 2: (At 13:20) Joshua Adams, VP of Operations at NPL Construction, explained how the natural gas industry is thriving right underneath our noses in Chicago and also previewed the focus at tomorrow’s 2019 Business Breakfast Series from Wintrust.

Segment 2: (At 20:50) Amy Guth, Host of The Daily Gist, kept on brand with the gas and energy conversation by shining a spotlight on Spark Energy and how they have built a negative reputation to nearly 20% of Illinoisans.