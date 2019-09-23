FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
University of Minnesota Constitutional Law Professor David Schultz: Here’s when opposition research gets risky for a president
University of Minnesota Constitutional Law Professor David Schultz joins John Williams to explain whether or not President Trump’s opposition research is illegal. Plus, he describes what legitimizes a Congress investigation into the president’s inquiry of Hunter Biden.