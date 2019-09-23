× The Top Five@5 (09/20/19): SUV drives into Woodfield Mall, 2,200 University of Chicago nurses walk off the job, Bill Belichick refuses to talk about Antonio Brown, Shia LaBeouf gets kicked out of hotel over chicken wings, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, September 20th, 2019:

One person is in custody, after his vehicle was driven through the entrance of Woodfield Mall. More than 2,200 nurses at the University of Chicago Medical Center walked off the job, after contract talks broke down after a dispute over staffing levels and pay raises. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick walked out of a press conference after being pelted with questions about the release of wide-receiver Antonio Brown. Shia LaBeouf shares a story about getting kicked out of a hotel over chicken wings, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3681218/3681218_2019-09-23-131618.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!