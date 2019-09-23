The Opening Bell 9/23/19: The Incubator Helping Law Firms Diversify Their Workforce

Technology largely drives the development of industries, but the legal industry is looking to make it’s workforce more representative of the rest of the world. Steve Grzanich discussed inspiration behind the a new incubator named the Diversity Lab with Kit Chaskin (Director of Gender Initiatives at Northwestern’s Pritzker School of Law) and how it will help law firms become better businesses. Matthieu Favas (Finance Correspondent at The Economist) shared the results of a deep dive into the impact extreme weather from climate change is having on insurance companies and how consumers could feel the finance impact on their wallets.

 

