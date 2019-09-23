× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.23.19: The Emmys 2019, Cubs and Bears, Indiana sports betting, Trump’s opposition research

John Williams has a few big thoughts on the Emmys, and you weigh in with yours. And, in another big Sunday event, the Cubs lost to the Cardinals. Sam Panayotovich joins the show to talk about the impact of Joe Maddon, and who will make an impact on the Chicago Bears this season. John goes on to talk sports betting with Noah Hirsch, the assistant general manager of Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Indiana. He tells John how business has improved since the introduction of the sports betting book. Finally, University of Minnesota Constitutional Law Professor David Schultz explains to John the significance of President Trump’s opposition research amid a renewed call for his impeachment.