Steve Cochran Full Show 09.23.19: Facts You Didn't Know About 'Friends' Revealed.

On this episode, Steve and Ji begin the show with some medical advise from Doctor Kevin Most. When is it a good time to get your flu shot? Dr. Most tells us. Later Tom Gimbel, Founder and CEO of LaSalle Network joins in studio to talk about Pritzkers salary history ban that goes into effect September 29th. Your MVPP is Bob Shea, Executive Director of Devices 4 the Disabled, and later CNN Correspondent Ryan Nobles joins the conversation. Dean Richards reviews the Emmy’s winners, and John Williams joins in studio to talk about his new show “Teddy Saves America!”

Also, how well do you know the famous television show Friends? Steve has facts you didn’t know before…

