Noted pet expert Steve Dale gives us an update on Luna the Coyote

Bill and Wendy chat with noted pet expert Steve Dale. Steve gives us an update on Luna, the coyote that was cruelly ripped away from her home with licensed rehabber Tomi Tranchita by Illinois wildlife officials. Steve also talks about safe foods items that dogs and cats may surprisingly crave.

