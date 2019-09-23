× No Coast Cinema | Molly Hewitt talks “Holy Trinity”, Metal Movie Nights presents “In the Mouth of Madness”

On this edition of No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor preview two huge screenings at the Music Box Theatre.

First, filmmaker Molly Hewitt talks about their inventive and wholly original feature film, Holy Trinity, which follows a dominatrix who is able to commune with the dead. Hewitt’s vision makes it to the big screen here in Chicago on Friday, September 27th.

But if that’s not enough, Chris Larkin of Metal Movie Nights brings you one of John Carpenter’s wildest works on celluloid, In the Mouth of Madness. The trio talk about the legacy of Carpenter’s 1994 masterpiece and beg the question: how metal is this movie?