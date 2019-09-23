Nick Digilio 9.23.19 | Reviews of “Ad Astra” and “Rambo: Last Blood”, Emmys First Reactions

Posted 5:45 AM, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 05:46AM, September 23, 2019

Nick Digilio enjoys a JoJo display at his local Jewel-Osco. (photo taken by Nick's Dad)

Hour 1:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice”, “Hustlers”, “Villains” and “Zeroville”

Hour 2:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Jay Myself”, “Downton Abbey”, “Ad Astra”, “American Dreamer” and “Rambo: Last Blood”

+ Box Office Report

Hour 3:

+ Emmys First Reactions

+ Things You Never Knew About The Emmys

Hour 4:

+ Award Sow Scandals

+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke

To download this or any of Nick’s podcasts visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.