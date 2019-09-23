Nick Digilio 9.23.19 | Reviews of “Ad Astra” and “Rambo: Last Blood”, Emmys First Reactions
Hour 1:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice”, “Hustlers”, “Villains” and “Zeroville”
Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Jay Myself”, “Downton Abbey”, “Ad Astra”, “American Dreamer” and “Rambo: Last Blood”
+ Box Office Report
Hour 3:
+ Emmys First Reactions
+ Things You Never Knew About The Emmys
Hour 4:
+ Award Sow Scandals
+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke
