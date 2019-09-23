× MVPP: Bob Shea, Executive Director of Devices 4 the Disabled

Devices 4 the Disabled (D4D) is a Chicago-based nonprofit that provides durable, refurbished medical equipment like wheelchairs, hospital beds and lifts to those in need, helping them overcome barriers and giving them the independence and mobility they deserve. D4D helps give people their lives back. Bob Shea, is the Executive Director of Devices 4 the Disabled. D4D helps people who have disabilities but lack the resources for getting the medical equipment they need. There are more than 600,000 people living with disabilities in Chicago.

For more information, visit supportD4D.org

Listen to the podcast here: