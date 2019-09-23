Monday Morning Movie Reviews 9.23.19 | Ad Astra, Rambo: Last Blood, Downton Abbey and more

This image released by 20th Century Fox shows Brad Pitt in a scene from "Ad Astra," in theaters on Sept. 20. (Francois Duhamel/20th Century Fox via AP)

Expert film critics Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy  round up what you should (and shouldn’t) be watching.

The guys play a little catch-up on last week’s movies with Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice and Hustlers then kick off the new week with reviews of indie flicks Villains, Zeroville and Jay Myself.

In blockbuster land, the crew tackles the Bradd Pitt led space drama Ad Astraaction swan-song Rambo: Last Blood and surprise box office hit Downton Abbey.

Plus, Erik gives his box office report on the biggest movies of the week.

