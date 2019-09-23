× Monday Morning Movie Reviews 9.23.19 | Ad Astra, Rambo: Last Blood, Downton Abbey and more

Expert film critics Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy round up what you should (and shouldn’t) be watching.

The guys play a little catch-up on last week’s movies with Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice and Hustlers then kick off the new week with reviews of indie flicks Villains, Zeroville and Jay Myself.

In blockbuster land, the crew tackles the Bradd Pitt led space drama Ad Astra, action swan-song Rambo: Last Blood and surprise box office hit Downton Abbey.

Plus, Erik gives his box office report on the biggest movies of the week.

You can follow Erik on Twitter at @erikthemovieman and Steve at @steveprokopy.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)