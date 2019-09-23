× Is the Fair Pay to Play Act fair?

Should college athletes be paid for the use of their image, name and likeness? Dr. Sharon Stoll Ph.D., Director of the Center for Ethics, Recreation, Sport and Tourism Management at the University of Idaho and Arizona State University sports historian and professor Victoria Jackson Ph.D. join the Karen Conti Show. They discuss the pros and cons of California’s recent Fair Pay to Play Act that would allow the state’s college athletes to be paid.

