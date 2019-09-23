FILE - In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. A federal probe illuminates a shady side of college basketball recruiting filled with bribes and kickbacks. Paying players has become standard operating procedure for some programs and the arrest of 10 people accused of influencing top recruits could change that. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Is the Fair Pay to Play Act fair?
FILE - In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. A federal probe illuminates a shady side of college basketball recruiting filled with bribes and kickbacks. Paying players has become standard operating procedure for some programs and the arrest of 10 people accused of influencing top recruits could change that. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Should college athletes be paid for the use of their image, name and likeness? Dr. Sharon Stoll Ph.D., Director of the Center for Ethics, Recreation, Sport and Tourism Management at the University of Idaho and Arizona State University sports historian and professor Victoria Jackson Ph.D. join the Karen Conti Show. They discuss the pros and cons of California’s recent Fair Pay to Play Act that would allow the state’s college athletes to be paid.
You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.