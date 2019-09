× Insurance intricacies explained by Mark Debofsky

Mark DeBofsky, attorney and founder of DeBofsky, Sherman, Casciari & Reynolds, joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti! They talk about dealing with insurance companies during claims and explains the intricacies of acquiring and handling insurance policies.

Contact Mark with your insurance inquiries at (312) 561-4040 or at www.debofsky.com.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.