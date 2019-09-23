Horseshoe Casino Hammond opens sports betting books

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb discloses his bets after he placed the first sport bets after sports betting became legal in Indiana at the Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville, Ind., Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Holcomb bet for the Indianapolis Colts to win the Super Bowl, the Indiana Pacers to win the NBA championship and the Indiana Fever to win their game tonight. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Horseshoe Casino Hammond Assistant General Manager Noah Hirsch joins John Williams to talk about business at the casino since the the introduction of the sports betting book. That takes the number of Chicagoans into account, who have enjoyed the betting they’re not yet allowed here.