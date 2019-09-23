× Historian John R. Schmidt explores hidden Chicago landmarks: Who is buried in Logan’s Tomb?

In this Extension 720 series, Chicago historian John R. Schmidt takes us on a tour of Chicago’s “Hidden Chicago Landmarks.” Tonight, John and Justin get out of the WGN studio to learn more about just who is buried in Logan’s Tomb. John talks about what we know about Civil War General John Logan and Logan’s Tomb, how much money it took to build Logan’s Tomb, why Chicago wanted Logan to be buried in Chicago, the incredible sculpture at Logan’s Tomb and how the rivalry between New York and Chicago plays into this hidden Chicago landmark.

