× Fulton Market district shooting, a Cubs collapse and the Bears on Monday Night Football

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the latest on the man accused of shooting a woman and a Chicago cop in Fulton Market district, the continuing saga between CPS and CTU, a Chicago Tribune Editorial blaming people on their cell phones for the uptick on transit crime, the Bears getting ready for their big Monday Night Football game against the Washington D.C.’s, the Cubs tanking in epic fashion, the Sox winning a series against the Tigers, Northwestern getting crushed by MSU and Justin trying to get his family into the 1989 film, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”