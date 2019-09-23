× Extreme Weather Is Pressuring Insurance Companies and Customers Could Eventually Pay For It

Climate change has been on the radar of many businesses for a number of years, but no industry is more aware of the potential consequences than the companies that make up the insurance industry. Steve Grzanich was joined by Matthieu Favas (Finance Correspondent at The Economist) to follow up on a new series from The Economist that looks at climate change’s impact on every day lives and this focus was the way insurance companies could have to pass the cost down to customers as we see more extreme weather from around the world.