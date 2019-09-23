× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Full Show

Tonight on Extension 720: A man shoots a woman in broad daylight. The police hunt him down. He shoots police. Police shoot him. The end? Still a lot of unanswered questions about this weekend and we have the Chicago Tribune’s Jeremy Gorner to help sort out the details. Also, the future of work is bleak. A study says we may lose up to half the jobs we count on in 20 years. So what will we do besides host talk shows? That’s the premise behind Working Nation. They join me tonight to talk about the changing landscape of employment. Also, we continue our tour of hidden Chicago landmarks with our favorite historian John R. Schmidt. Tonight: The story of Logan’s Tomb in Grant Park. And hip-hop artist and Save Money’s Towkio performs in studio, talks about new music and addresses sexual assault allegations. Let’s get to work.

